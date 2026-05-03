Jonah Heim News: Tallies five RBI in win
Heim went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer, a double, three additional RBI and an additional run scored in Sunday's 11-6 win over Colorado.
With Drake Baldwin at designated hitter, Heim drew the start at catcher and made the most of it, matching a career high with five RBI. He opened the scoring for Atlanta with a two-run blast in the second inning before adding another extra-base hit with a two-RBI double in the ninth to extend the lead. The 30-year-old's playing time has been limited with Baldwin's success behind the plate, as Heim has logged 45 plate appearances in 2026, slashing .231/.311/.410 with a homer, four doubles, eight RBI and four runs.
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