Jonah Heim News: Tallies two hits Sunday
Heim went 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored and a walk in Sunday's win over the Padres.
With Shea Langeliers shifting to designated hitter, Heim drew the start behind the dish and contributed offensively by reaching base three times. Since being traded to the Athletics on May 4, the 30-year-old has gone 4-for-24 (.167) with two doubles, two runs and a walk across eight appearances. Overall, Heim is slashing .206/.271/.349 with a homer, six doubles, eight RBI and six runs across 20 games between Atlanta and the Athletics in 2026.
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