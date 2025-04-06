Jonah Heim News: Walks off Rays

Heim went 2-for-4 with a stolen base, an RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Rays.

Heim had a rare steal in the seventh inning and scored a run, but his greatest contribution was a walk-off single that plated Josh Smith with the game-winning run. The stolen base was Heim's first since April 15, 2024, and he's 9-for-11 in his career on stolen-base attempts. He's splitting time at catcher with Kyle Higashioka, which could benefit Heim's production. He's had issues after All-Star breaks while averaging 130 games played over the previous three seasons.