Jonah Heim News: Will begin season as backup catcher

Heim has secured a spot on Atlanta's Opening Day roster, Chad Bishop of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

It will likely be a temporary assignment while Sean Murphy (hip) is on the IL, but Heim will back up Drake Baldwin to begin the season. Heim hasn't been able to match his career-best 2023 campaign with the Rangers, and over the last two seasons the 30-year-old switch hitter managed just a .217/.269/.334 slash line.