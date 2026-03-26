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Jonah Heim News: Will begin season as backup catcher

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 26, 2026 at 8:58am

Heim has secured a spot on Atlanta's Opening Day roster, Chad Bishop of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

It will likely be a temporary assignment while Sean Murphy (hip) is on the IL, but Heim will back up Drake Baldwin to begin the season. Heim hasn't been able to match his career-best 2023 campaign with the Rangers, and over the last two seasons the 30-year-old switch hitter managed just a .217/.269/.334 slash line.

Jonah Heim
Atlanta Braves
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