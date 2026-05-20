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Jonah Tong News: Could join big club for weekend

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 20, 2026 at 5:02pm

Manager Carlos Mendoza said that Tong was scratched from his scheduled start with Triple-A Syracuse on Wednesday because the Mets are contemplating calling him up for this weekend's series in Miami, Abbey Mastracco of the New York Daily News reports.

Considering that Tong was roughed up for seven runs (six earned) over 1.2 innings his last time out for Syracuse on May 14 and maintains a 5.68 ERA on the season for the Triple-A club, any potential promotion this weekend wouldn't be based on merit. Even so, Mendoza suggested that the Mets are still entertaining the idea of bringing Tong aboard mainly to give the pitching staff some extra coverage while New York navigates a stretch of 16 games in as many days. The Mets will wait and see how the final two games of their series in Washington play out before deciding if he's needed, but if Tong is recalled, he could be deployed as a spot starter or a multi-inning option out of the bullpen this weekend.

Jonah Tong
New York Mets
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