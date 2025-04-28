Jonah Tong News: Dominating at Double-A

Tong struck out 10 and allowed one hit and one walk over four scoreless innings for Double-A Binghamton on Sunday.

The 21-year-old righty is racking up Ks in the Eastern League, and his control might be taking a step forward as well. After issuing five passes in his first start of the season, Tong has posted a 25:6 K:BB over his last three starts (13.1 innings). He could rise up prospect lists quickly if he continues to dominate and develops a little more efficiency.