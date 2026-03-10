Jonah Tong News: Fails to crack Opening Day roster

The Mets optioned Tong to Triple-A Syracuse on Tuesday.

Tong struggled in his lone start this spring -- yielding three runs over 2.2 innings -- but this is more about the Mets having other rotation options, allowing them to give Tong more seasoning at Syracuse. The 22-year-old fanned 22 over 18.2 innings during his time with the Mets last season but also walked nine and posted a 7.71 ERA and 1.77 WHIP. It's likely Tong will wind up making lots of starts for the Mets this season, but for now he'll bide his time in the minors.