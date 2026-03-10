Jonah Tong headshot

Jonah Tong News: Fails to crack Opening Day roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

The Mets optioned Tong to Triple-A Syracuse on Tuesday.

Tong struggled in his lone start this spring -- yielding three runs over 2.2 innings -- but this is more about the Mets having other rotation options, allowing them to give Tong more seasoning at Syracuse. The 22-year-old fanned 22 over 18.2 innings during his time with the Mets last season but also walked nine and posted a 7.71 ERA and 1.77 WHIP. It's likely Tong will wind up making lots of starts for the Mets this season, but for now he'll bide his time in the minors.

Jonah Tong
New York Mets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonah Tong See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonah Tong See More
Top 100 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
MLB
Top 100 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
Author Image
James Anderson
5 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Targets: The 300 Club
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Targets: The 300 Club
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
12 days ago
Spring Training Job Battles: NL East
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: NL East
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
15 days ago
Top 50 MLB Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
MLB
Top 50 MLB Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
Author Image
James Anderson
41 days ago
RotoWire’s Updated Top 400 Fantasy Baseball Prospects
MLB
RotoWire’s Updated Top 400 Fantasy Baseball Prospects
Author Image
James Anderson
48 days ago