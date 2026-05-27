Jonah Tong News: First win of season
Tong earns win after tossing 3.2 innings giving up one unearned run on three hits and four walks with one strikeout in Wednesday's win over the Reds.
Tong came in as a bulk reliever for his second appearance this year after the opener, Huascar Brazoban, pitched one inning. The 22-year-old health with traffic on the base paths in every inning he pitched, but was able to navigate out of it to keep the Mets ahead. With Kodai Senga (back) returning to the starting rotation soon, which means Tong might be sent back down after struggling in Triple-A to start the year.
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