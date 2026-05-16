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Jonah Tong News: Might be needed in majors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2026

Tong could get a chance to replace Clay Holmes (fibula) in the Mets' rotation, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Holmes was struck by a comebacker Friday and fractured his right fibula, creating another hole on the big-league staff. Tong has struggled with his control this season at Triple-A Syracuse, walking multiple batters in all nine of his starts while stumbling to a 5.68 ERA and 1.37 WHIP over 38 innings, but he's also struck out 55 batters. The 22-year-old right-hander is also on the 40-man roster, giving him a slight edge on fellow prospect Jack Wenninger, although that's less of an issue with Holmes likely to land on the 60-day IL. Tong last pitched May 14 for Syracuse, so he would be roughly on turn when the Mets next need a fifth starter May 20 against the Nationals.

Jonah Tong
New York Mets
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