Jonah Tong News: Notches first win of season
Tong (1-0) recorded the win against the Reds on Wednesday, giving up one unearned run on three hits and four walks with one strikeout over 3.2 innings.
After opener Huascar Brazoban delivered a scoreless first inning, Tong entered as the bulk reliever for his second appearance of the season. The 22-year-old dealt with traffic on the basepaths in every inning he pitched but was able to navigate out of it to keep the Mets ahead. With Kodai Senga (back) likely returning to the starting rotation soon, Tong could be headed back to Triple-A despite allowing just one unearned run with a 3:5 K:BB through his first two MLB outings (6.2 innings) of 2026.
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