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Jonah Tong News: Optioned to Syracuse

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 3, 2026 at 10:17am

The Mets optioned Tong to Triple-A Syracuse on Wednesday.

Tong was knocked around for five runs (four earned) on five hits and two walks over 3.1 innings against the Mariners on Tuesday in a bulk-relief outing. The Mets recalled right-hander Joey Gerber from Triple-A in a corresponding move.

Jonah Tong
New York Mets
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