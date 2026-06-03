Jonah Tong News: Optioned to Syracuse
The Mets optioned Tong to Triple-A Syracuse on Wednesday.
Tong was knocked around for five runs (four earned) on five hits and two walks over 3.1 innings against the Mariners on Tuesday in a bulk-relief outing. The Mets recalled right-hander Joey Gerber from Triple-A in a corresponding move.
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