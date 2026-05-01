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Jonah Tong News: Piling up Ks at Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2026

Tong has posted a 5.68 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 38:15 K:BB through six starts and 25.1 innings for Triple-A Syracuse.

The 22-year-old right-hander is still working on both his control and command -- Tong's issued multiple walks in all six of his starts, and he's served up five homers -- but his 13.5 K/9 in the early going is hard to ignore. The back of the Mets' big-league rotation is a mess, with Kodai Senga (back) having mercifully been placed on the IL and David Peterson struggling badly, and while Christian Scott has already been called up to fill Senga's spot, there could be more changes coming for the 10-21 squad. Tong's biggest obstacle to a promotion might be Syracuse rotation-mate Jack Wenninger, who's produced a 1.61 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 26:12 K:BB through his first five starts and 22.1 innings this season.

Jonah Tong
New York Mets
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