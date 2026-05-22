Jonah Tong News: Recalled from Triple-A

The Mets recalled Tong from Triple-A Syracuse on Friday.

Tobias Myers is making a spot start Friday in Miami, and since he's not stretched out, Tong could be used after him in a bulk relief role. It's been a rough start to the season at Syracuse for Tong, who has posted a 5.68 ERA and 55:24 K:BB across 38 frames covering nine starts at the Mets' top minor-league affiliate.