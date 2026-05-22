Jonah Tong News: Recalled from Triple-A
The Mets recalled Tong from Triple-A Syracuse on Friday.
Tobias Myers is making a spot start Friday in Miami, and since he's not stretched out, Tong could be used after him in a bulk relief role. It's been a rough start to the season at Syracuse for Tong, who has posted a 5.68 ERA and 55:24 K:BB across 38 frames covering nine starts at the Mets' top minor-league affiliate.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonah Tong See More
-
Minor League Barometer
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers4 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week5 days ago
-
Top Prospects To Stash
Top Prospects to Stash with Promotions Picking Up10 days ago
-
Top Prospects To Stash
Top Prospects to Stash as May Gets Underway17 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week19 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonah Tong See More