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Jonah Tong News: Set for another appearance

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2026

Tong is expected to pitch again Wednesday against the Reds, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

The Mets haven't officially announced their rotation plans past this weekend, but Tong's performance in his season debut Friday appears to have earned him another appearance. The 22-year-old right-hander followed Tobias Myers and Sean Manaea onto the mound Friday and tossed three scoreless, hitless innings in an eventual 2-1 loss to the Marlins. Kodai Senga (back) also threw 63 pitches in a rehab start for Single-A St, Lucie on Friday, so using Tong as a bulk reliever or as part of a tandem with Manaea on Wednesday would keep that spot in the rotation lined up for Senga's likely return in June.

Jonah Tong
New York Mets
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