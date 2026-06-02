Jonah Tong News: Slated for bulk work Tuesday

Tong is expected to serve as a bulk reliever in Tuesday's game against the Mariners, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Tong was lined up to start Tuesday's contest, but the Mets will instead send Huascar Brazoban to the mound in the first inning. He and Tong both found success while working in tandem against the Reds last Wednesday, so the team will keep them paired up against Seattle.