Jonah Tong News: Strong start to season at Triple-A

Tong gave up one hit and two walks over four scoreless innings Friday for Triple-A Syracuse. He struck out four.

The 22-year-old right-hander hit 96.9 mph with his fastball and fired 42 of 73 pitches for strikes as he took the mound for Syracuse's opener, and including last season, Tong has yet to be charged with an earned run in three career Triple-A starts. Tong fell short of winning a big-league rotation spot this spring, but the top prospect should be one of the first pitchers called upon if the Mets need depth.