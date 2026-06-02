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Jonah Tong News: Struggles against Mariners

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2026

Tong (1-1) allowed five runs (four earned) on five hits and two walks while striking out four over 3.1 innings to take the loss Tuesday versus the Mariners.

Tong was given another bulk-relief assignment, but he didn't do as well this time as he did against the Reds in his last appearance. The right-hander threw 54 of 83 pitches for strikes en route to collecting 10 outs. Over 10 innings this season, he has a 3.60 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 7:7 K:BB. Tong will need to work on the walk rate in the long run, as that has been a limiting factor in keeping his innings down through three bulk-relief assignments so far. With Kodai Senga (back) potentially ready to return from the injured list next week, Tong is not guaranteed to make another appearance in the majors, though it's possible he'll get shifted to the bullpen should the Mets want to get a longer look at him against big-league bats.

Jonah Tong
New York Mets
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