Jonatan Clase

Jonatan Clase Injury: Could get into game soon

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2025

Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Wednesday Clase (hamstring) has been running and could make his Grapefruit League debut by this weekend, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Clase has been slowed early on in camp by a sore hamstring but appears to have made good progress of late. If healthy, the switch-hitting outfielder could break camp with the big club, particularly with Daulton Varsho (shoulder) expected to begin the season on the injured list.

Jonatan Clase
Toronto Blue Jays
