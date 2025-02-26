Jonatan Clase Injury: Could get into game soon
Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Wednesday Clase (hamstring) has been running and could make his Grapefruit League debut by this weekend, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Clase has been slowed early on in camp by a sore hamstring but appears to have made good progress of late. If healthy, the switch-hitting outfielder could break camp with the big club, particularly with Daulton Varsho (shoulder) expected to begin the season on the injured list.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now