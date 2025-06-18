Jonatan Clase Injury: Sitting after getting hurt Tuesday

Clase (knee) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks.

Clase was one of two Blue Jays center fielders who exited in the fifth inning of Tuesday's 5-4 win, with Myles Straw also checking out of the game due to an ankle sprain. Neither Clase nor Straw is ready to play Wednesday, so the Blue Jays will turn to George Springer to man center field. Consider both Clase and Straw as day-to-day until the Blue Jays provide further updates on their statuses.