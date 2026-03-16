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Jonatan Clase News: Optioned to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

The Blue Jays optioned Clase to Triple-A Buffalo on Monday.

Clase was a longshot candidate to make the Blue Jays' Opening Day roster. The 23-year-old will start the season in the minors but would be a top candidate for a major-league call-up if Toronto requires additional depth in the outfield. Clase appeared in 34 regular-season games for the Blue Jays in 2025, with most of those appearances taking place between early May and late June. He posted a .588 OPS with three steals, two home runs and nine RBI in 112 major-league plate appearances last year.

Jonatan Clase
Toronto Blue Jays
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