Jonatan Clase headshot

Jonatan Clase News: Ready for spring debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2025

Clase (hamstring) is in the lineup for Saturday's Grapefruit League game against Atlanta.

Assuming there are no further issues with his hamstring, Clase should be able to start the season on time. While he appears headed for a limited role after mostly struggling as a rookie between Seattle and Toronto, the 22-year-old Clase has shown offensive potential on the farm, and his sprint speed was elite last season at 30.0 ft/sec.

