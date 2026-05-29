Jonathan Aranda News: Another multi-hit game
Aranda went 2-for-4 with a solo home run during the Rays' 8-5 win over the Angels on Friday.
Aranda contributed to the Rays' seven-run seventh inning with a solo home run that gave Tampa Bay a 4-2 lead. It was his 10th deep ball of the season, and he's close to matching his 14 home runs in the 2025 regular season (across 422 plate appearances). Aranda has logged at least two hits in four consecutive games and is on a seven-game hitting streak, during which he's gone 12-for-25 (.480) with two home runs and seven RBI.
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