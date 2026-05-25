Jonathan Aranda News: Clubs ninth homer Monday
Aranda went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double, a walk and an additional RBI in Monday's 9-7 extra-innings loss to the Orioles.
Aranda snapped a 10-game homerless drought Monday, but he does have at least one extra-base hit in three of his past four contests. The first baseman has hit safely in 15 of his 21 outings during the month of May, adding to a strong campaign at the plate. Through 222 plate appearances, Aranda is slashing .268/.369/.464 with nine homers, nine doubles, 40 RBI and 29 runs scored.
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