Jonathan Aranda News: Clubs Opening Day homer
Aranda went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and an additional RBI in Thursday's 9-7 loss to the Cardinals.
The left-handed-hitting Aranda managed to take southpaw Matthew Liberatore yard for his first long ball of the season. The first baseman hit third in his season debut, which should help his fantasy upside while occupying a premium lineup spot. Aranda was a strong four-category producer when available for the Rays in 2025, batting .316 with 14 homers, 59 RBI and 56 runs scored over 370 regular-season at-bats (106 games).
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