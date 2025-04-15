Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jonathan Aranda headshot

Jonathan Aranda News: Cracks third homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

Aranda went 2-for-3 with one walk and a solo homer in Tuesday's 7-4 loss to the Red Sox.

Aranda got the Rays in the scoring column in the second inning, when he took the first pitch he saw from Walker Buehler deep to right-center field for a 398-foot solo homer. Aranda has had the hot bat as of late, going 14-for-30 with four walks, eight runs scored, three home runs and 10 RBI over his last nine games.

Jonathan Aranda
Tampa Bay Rays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now