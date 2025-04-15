Jonathan Aranda News: Cracks third homer

Aranda went 2-for-3 with one walk and a solo homer in Tuesday's 7-4 loss to the Red Sox.

Aranda got the Rays in the scoring column in the second inning, when he took the first pitch he saw from Walker Buehler deep to right-center field for a 398-foot solo homer. Aranda has had the hot bat as of late, going 14-for-30 with four walks, eight runs scored, three home runs and 10 RBI over his last nine games.