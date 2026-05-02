Jonathan Aranda News: Drives in two runs Saturday
Aranda went 2-for-4 with a two-run single during the Rays' 5-1 win over the Giants on Saturday.
Aranda gave the Rays a 4-0 lead in the fifth after his single to center field brought both Chandler Simpson and Taylor Walls home. It was the seventh multi-hit game of the season for Aranda, and his 27 RBI is tied with Yordan Alvarez for most in the American League.
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