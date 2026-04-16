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Jonathan Aranda News: Getting first day off Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Aranda is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the White Sox.

Aranda has started each of the Rays' first 17 games to begin the season, so Thursday's series finale against the White Sox will be his first breather. The first baseman has slashed .227/.316/.424 with three home runs, 15 RBI, nine runs scored and a 10:17 BB:K across his first 79 plate appearances. He's in the midst of a seven-game homer-less streak. Ryan Vilade is making the start at first and batting fifth Thursday.

Jonathan Aranda
Tampa Bay Rays
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