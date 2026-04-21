Jonathan Aranda News: Hits two-run homer in loss
Aranda went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run, three RBI, two walks and two runs scored in Tuesday's 12-6 loss to the Reds.
After Chase Burns had breezed through five shutout innings, Aranda saw the right-hander for the third time Tuesday and took him deep on a slider. It snapped Aranda's 12-game homer-less drought, and it was just his second extra-base hit since April 7. The first baseman is now slashing .229/.356/.422 with four homers, 19 RBI, 13 runs scored and an 18:3 BB:K across 104 plate appearances.
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