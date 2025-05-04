Jonathan Aranda News: Homer, three hits in win

Aranda went 3-for-4 with a home run, three RBI and two walks in Sunday's 7-5 win over the Yankees.

Aranda crushed a 409-foot solo shot in the third inning and later chipped in a two-run single in the seventh. While his platoon role caps his overall upside, the 26-year-old has torched righties this season, slashing a remarkable .350/.430/.650 with five homers and 17 RBI over 93 plate appearances.