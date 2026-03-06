Jonathan Aranda headshot

Jonathan Aranda News: Hot hitting this spring

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Aranda went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run for Mexico in Friday's 8-2 win over Great Britain in the World Baseball Classic.

Aranda's hot start to spring training appears to have carried into the WBC -- the first baseman has gone 5-for-13 (.385) with a double and two walks over six Grapefruit League outings. Even with the Rays heading back to pitcher-friendly Tropicana Field in 2026, the 27-year-old should occupy a premium spot in Tampa Bay's lineup to begin the new year. Aranda was a strong four-category fantasy contributor when healthy in 2025, as he hit .316 with 14 homers, 59 RBI and 56 runs scored across 370 regular-season at-bats (106 games).

Jonathan Aranda
Tampa Bay Rays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonathan Aranda See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonathan Aranda See More
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country
MLB
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country
Author Image
Thomas Leary
10 days ago
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
15 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
43 days ago
Collette Calls: 2026 AL East Bold Predictions
MLB
Collette Calls: 2026 AL East Bold Predictions
Author Image
Jason Collette
58 days ago
Collette Calls: 2026 NL East Bold Predictions
MLB
Collette Calls: 2026 NL East Bold Predictions
Author Image
Jason Collette
66 days ago