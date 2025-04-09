Fantasy Baseball
Jonathan Aranda headshot

Jonathan Aranda News: Idle against lefty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2025

Aranda is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Angels, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

With lefty Yusei Kikuchi on the hill for the Angels, the Rays will counter with a lineup made up entirely of right-handed and switch hitters. Yandy Diaz and Junior Caminero will start at first base and designated hitter, respectively, while Aranda's streak of five consecutive starts comes to an end.

