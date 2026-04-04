Jonathan Aranda News: Plates two runs Saturday
Aranda went 1-for-5 with a double, two RBI and three strikeouts in Saturday's win over the Twins.
Aranda made his presence felt in the top of the second inning with a bases-loaded double that scored both Ben Williamson and Richie Palacios. Aranda has gone just 1-for-13 in his last three games, but he's done damage when he makes contact this year with two doubles, two homers and seven RBI with an .818 OPS through 39 plate appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonathan Aranda See More
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 32 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends5 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 297 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target8 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings16 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonathan Aranda See More