Jonathan Aranda headshot

Jonathan Aranda News: Plates two runs Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 5, 2026 at 9:11pm

Aranda went 1-for-5 with a double, two RBI and three strikeouts in Saturday's win over the Twins.

Aranda made his presence felt in the top of the second inning with a bases-loaded double that scored both Ben Williamson and Richie Palacios. Aranda has gone just 1-for-13 in his last three games, but he's done damage when he makes contact this year with two doubles, two homers and seven RBI with an .818 OPS through 39 plate appearances.

Jonathan Aranda
Tampa Bay Rays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonathan Aranda See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonathan Aranda See More
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 3
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 3
Author Image
Chris Morgan
2 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
5 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 29
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 29
Author Image
Chris Morgan
7 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
8 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
Rotowire Staff
16 days ago