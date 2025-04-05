Jonathan Aranda News: Records first homer of 2025

Aranda went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a double Saturday against the Rangers.

Aranda started for the sixth time in seven games when the Rays faced right-handed pitching to begin the season. While Saturday's long ball was his first of the season, he also has five doubles to flash plenty of power potential. Aranda only has three RBI for the campaign, but he should have more opportunities to drive in runs thanks to his status as Tampa Bay's primary cleanup hitter.