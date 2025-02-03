Jonathan Aranda News: Regular role expected

Aranda is expected to see regular at-bats as the Rays' designated hitter while also serving as the backup to Yandy Diaz at first base to begin the 2025 season, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Aranda was expected to contribute to the Rays in 2024, though he lost roughly three months of the season due to finger and oblique injuries. However, he finally managed regular run with the big-league club in September when he hit .253 with five homers, 13 runs scored and 10 RBI across 85 plate appearances. Aranda then supplemented that playing time with 115 plate appearances in the Mexican Winter League, during which he maintained a 1.047 OPS. Barring more bad luck with injuries, he should have the chance to build off of that momentum to begin the 2025 season with regular at-bats against right-handed pitching.