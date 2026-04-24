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Jonathan Aranda News: Slugs two homers in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2026

Aranda went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs during Friday's 6-2 win over the Twins.

Aranda hit homers in the fourth and sixth innings as part of his first multi-homer game of the season. It was just the second multi-hit game for the 27-year-old over his last 13 games after having four in his first 12 games. Regardless, he has been one of the Rays' best run-producers on the season, notching 21 RBI through 25 games played while slashing .236/.366/.483.

Jonathan Aranda
Tampa Bay Rays
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