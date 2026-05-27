Jonathan Aranda News: Stays hot with three hits

Aranda went 3-for-4 with an RBI in Tuesday's 6-1 loss to the Orioles.

The first baseman was the only Ray to have much success against former teammate Shane Baz, as Tampa Bay wound up with nine hits in total on the night. Aranda has hit safely in five straight games, and he's putting the finishing touches on an impressive May that's seen him slash .359/.436/.500 in 22 contests with five doubles, two homers, 12 runs and 16 RBI.