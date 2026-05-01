Jonathan Aranda headshot

Jonathan Aranda News: Taking seat Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2026

Aranda is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Giants, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

It's just the second day off of the season for Aranda, who has four homers in his past eight games but is batting just .207 with a 33.3 percent strikeout rate during that span. Ryan Vilade is picking up a start at first base Friday for Tampa Bay.

Jonathan Aranda
Tampa Bay Rays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonathan Aranda See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonathan Aranda See More
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 26
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 26
Author Image
Chris Morgan
5 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
6 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
13 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 15
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 15
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
16 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
20 days ago