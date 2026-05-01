Jonathan Aranda News: Taking seat Friday
Aranda is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Giants, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
It's just the second day off of the season for Aranda, who has four homers in his past eight games but is batting just .207 with a 33.3 percent strikeout rate during that span. Ryan Vilade is picking up a start at first base Friday for Tampa Bay.
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