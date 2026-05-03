Jonathan Aranda headshot

Jonathan Aranda News: Walks off Giants on four-hit day

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 3, 2026 at 10:50pm

Aranda went 4-for-5 with an RBI in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Giants.

All four of Aranda's hits were singles, including the walk-off winner in the 10th inning, and all eight of Tampa Bay's hits as a team Sunday were singles. It was Aranda's first career four-hit game, and he's now slashing .252/.352/.462 with seven home runs, 28 RBI, 17 runs scored and a 19:35 BB:K across 142 plate appearances this season.

Jonathan Aranda
Tampa Bay Rays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonathan Aranda See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonathan Aranda See More
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 26
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 26
Author Image
Chris Morgan
7 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
8 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
15 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 15
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 15
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
18 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
22 days ago