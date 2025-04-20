Jonathan Aranda News: Walks off Yankees

Aranda went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run Saturday against the Yankees.

Aranda capped off a comeback for the Rays with a walk-off home run in the 10th inning. He has hit well overall to begin the season and flashed a lot of power, tallying eight doubles and four home runs across 69 plate appearances. Aranda will likely remain in a strong-side platoon, but he did draw the start Friday with a lefty on the mound.