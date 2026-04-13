Jonathan Bowlan Injury: Out with groin strain

The Phillies placed Bowlan on the 15-day injured list Monday due to a right groin strain.

Right-hander Seth Johnson was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to join the bullpen as a replacement for Bowlan, who presumably sustained the injury during his appearance in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Diamondbacks. Bowlan had been working in middle relief for Philadelphia and posted a 3.86 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 8:1 K:BB across seven innings over seven appearances on the season.