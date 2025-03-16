Jonathan Bowlan News: Optioned to Triple-A

The Royals optioned Bowlan to Triple-A Omaha on Sunday.

Bowlan gave up one earned run over his first six spring outings, but he struggled against the Reds on Saturday when he allowed four runs on four hits and one walk over 1.2 innings. He'll begin the 2025 regular season in Triple-A, but he'd give himself a chance to see major-league action at some point this year with some strong outings in Omaha. He appeared in 35 games (including 16 starts) with Omaha during the 2024 regular season and posted a 12-4 record with a 4.67 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 98:34 K:BB across 104 innings.