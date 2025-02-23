Jonathan Bowlan News: Tabbed for bullpen role

The Royals are viewing Bowlan as a reliever, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Two of Bowlan's three big-league appearances to date have come in a starting role, though he's gone a mere 4.2 innings combined in those outings. The right-hander has worked almost exclusively as a starter in the minors as well, but the Royals appear set to deploy him out of the bullpen when he's with the big-league club. Bowlan has one minor-league option remaining, which gives the team some flexibility in terms of managing a relief corps that is comprised of mostly veteran arms.