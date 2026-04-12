Jonathan Cannon Injury: Dealing with hip issue
Cannon exited Sunday's contest against the Royals in the bottom of the third inning with right hip irritation, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Cannon entered the game with the White Sox up 2-0 with runners on first and second, but ended up walking all three batters he faced before leaving due to injury. The right-hander was making his first appearance of the season, and his status will likely receive an update in the near future.
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