Jonathan Cannon Injury: Nearing rehab assignment
Cannon (hip) threw a bullpen session Wednesday and could begin a rehab assignment shortly, MLB.com reports.
Cannon went to the injured list April 14, but a clear timeline for his return was never established. That remains the case, as there has been nothing reported about his response to the bullpen session or when he will throw again. However, because a rehab assignment will be required, Cannon will be sidelined at least into early May.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonathan Cannon See More
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: AL Central59 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, September 4232 days ago
-
AL FAAB Factor
AL FAAB Factor: Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups257 days ago
-
DFS MLB
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Wednesday, August 6261 days ago
-
MLB Picks
MLB Bets Today: MLB Bets and Props for Wednesday, August 6261 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonathan Cannon See More