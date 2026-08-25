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Jonathan Cannon News: Back in majors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 25, 2026

The White Sox recalled Cannon from Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday, LaMond Pope of the Chicago Tribune reports.

With Huascar Brazoban (lat) headed to the IL, Cannon will come up from Triple-A to replenish Chicago's bullpen depth. The 26-year-old has allowed 14 runs (13 earned) in 16 innings across his last three minor-league outings, and he walked three batters and gave up a run without recording an out during his lone MLB appearance this season.

Jonathan Cannon
Chicago White Sox
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