Jonathan Cannon headshot

Jonathan Cannon News: Competing for rotation spot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2026

Cannon is competing for a rotation spot during spring training, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Cannon began the 2025 season in the White Sox's rotation but was demoted to the bullpen and also had a stint in the minors in the second half of the campaign. Merkin suggests the White Sox have as many as 10 pitchers competing for rotation spots, and Cannon's chances of securing a role to begin the season may not be very strong after Chicago added Anthony Kay, Erick Fedde and Sean Newcomb this offseason. Nevertheless, he'll get his first chance to improve his chances in Friday's Cactus League debut against the Cubs.

Jonathan Cannon
Chicago White Sox
