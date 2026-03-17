Jonathan Cannon News: Dispatched to Triple-A
The White Sox optioned Cannon to Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Cannon was competing for one of Chicago's final rotation spots, but he'll instead open the season in the minors, as Erick Fedde appears poised to begin the campaign with the White Sox. The 25-year-old Cannon made 17 starts for the White Sox last season and appeared in 22 total regular-season games, producing a 5.82 ERA, 1.49 WHIP and 86:38 K:BB across 103.2 innings.
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