Jonathan Cannon News: Efficient over seven during win

Cannon (4-7) earned the win Friday against the Pirates, allowing one run on five hits over seven innings while striking out two.

Cannon turned in one of his best outings of the season, limiting Pittsburgh to a single run on an RBI knock by Oneil Cruz in the fourth. It marked just the second time this year the 24-year-old has completed at least seven innings, needing only 86 pitches to do so. Cannon wasn't overpowering but relied on soft contact to breeze through the outing. The right-hander heads into his next scheduled start against the Rays sporting a 4.18 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 63:29 K:BB across 84 innings.