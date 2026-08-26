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Jonathan Cannon News: Gets three-inning save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

Cannon allowed two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out four over three innings to earn the save in Wednesday's 10-4 win over the Rangers.

Cannon's second major-league save was of the three-inning variety in a game where the White Sox saw three pitchers each take three frames. Cannon was called up from Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday to replenish the team's bullpen after Huascar Brazoban (lat) landed on the injured list. Considering Cannon threw 66 pitches (44 strikes), he's likely to be down for a few days and may be optioned out for a fresh arm ahead of a three-game series in Minnesota, which begins Friday.

Jonathan Cannon
Chicago White Sox
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