Jonathan Cannon News: Gets three-inning save

Cannon allowed two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out four over three innings to earn the save in Wednesday's 10-4 win over the Rangers.

Cannon's second major-league save was of the three-inning variety in a game where the White Sox saw three pitchers each take three frames. Cannon was called up from Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday to replenish the team's bullpen after Huascar Brazoban (lat) landed on the injured list. Considering Cannon threw 66 pitches (44 strikes), he's likely to be down for a few days and may be optioned out for a fresh arm ahead of a three-game series in Minnesota, which begins Friday.