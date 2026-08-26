Jonathan Cannon News: Gets three-inning save
Cannon allowed two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out four over three innings to earn the save in Wednesday's 10-4 win over the Rangers.
Cannon's second major-league save was of the three-inning variety in a game where the White Sox saw three pitchers each take three frames. Cannon was called up from Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday to replenish the team's bullpen after Huascar Brazoban (lat) landed on the injured list. Considering Cannon threw 66 pitches (44 strikes), he's likely to be down for a few days and may be optioned out for a fresh arm ahead of a three-game series in Minnesota, which begins Friday.
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