Jonathan Cannon News: Locked into rotation spot
White Sox manager Will Venable said Wednesday that Cannon will open the season in the club's rotation, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
The revelation doesn't come as a surprise, as Cannon made 21 starts (23 appearances in total) for the White Sox last season and was serviceable, collecting a 4.49 ERA and 91:40 K:BB over 124.1 innings. Cannon might even start Opening Day, although Martin Perez and Davis Martin -- who Venable also named to the rotation Wednesday -- could be candidates, as well. The 24-year-old Cannon is not a desirable fantasy target.
